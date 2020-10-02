Permit Issued for Aethon (Moneta Divide)

Today, October 2, 2020, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has issued the final Wyoming Pollution Discharge Elimination System (WYPDES) permit to Aethon Energy Operating, LLC.

This facility is a gas production treatment unit that separates gas from formation waters at the surface using a gun barrel technology, and skim ponds and tanks. The permit authorizes the discharge of produced water from conventional oil and/or gas facilities to waters of the state if the effluent quality complies with effluent limits established by this permit. Development of permit limits involves considering all federal and state regulations and standards and incorporates the most stringent requirements into the permit. This permit does not allow discharges of drilling fluids, acids, stimulation waters or other fluids derived from the drilling or completion of the wells.