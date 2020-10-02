I-95 South Lane Closure at Night Next Week Between Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - The southbound right lane and shoulder on Interstate 95 will be closed between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges on Sunday, October 4, through Thursday, October 8, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The soil borings are part of design engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2. The Section BS2 contract is scheduled to go to construction in late 2021.

The work area for the scheduled soil borings is located just north of the traffic pattern that is in place for northbound I-95 reconstruction currently underway between Levick Street and Carver Street, in the northern half of the Bridge Street Interchange area, under the Section BS1 contract. Three lanes of traffic are being maintained in each direction through the BS1 work zone starting just south of the Cottman Avenue Interchange area.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work area. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

