I-79 Neville Island Bridge Inspection Starts Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Neville and Robinson townships, and Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the Neville Island Bridge in both directions on I-79 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, October 23. Work will not occur in both directions simultaneously. All ramps and at least one lane on the bridge will remain open while work is occurring.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #