Totally Trades Virtual Career Week 10/19 – 10/23

Totally Trades Virtual Career Week provides informational sessions for girls* in 8th – 12th grade who are enrolled in or interested in enrolling in a Career and Technical (CTE) program or seriously interested in the trades. Interested students can register for one or more of sessions as part of the first virtual Totally Trades! Career Week. Students that are learning in-person at a school and want to attend a morning session, should ask a Guidance Counselor, CTE, or other school staff person about taking time from their schedule and accessing a computer to attend. There are no fees to attend!

*workshops are for self-identifying girls and gender expansive youth

Bridge and Highway Building

Monday, October 19

This session will focus on trades such as carpenters, laborers, and heavy equipment operators. The Maine Department of Transportation and others will be on hand to provide information about growing jobs, apprenticeships, and careers.

9:00 – 10:30 AM REGISTER HERE

6:00 – 7:30 PM REGISTER HERE

Communications Technology

Tuesday, October 20

This workshop will focus on career opportunities in the technology field, from cable installation to design. Local professionals will talk about their own experiences working in this sector, the training required for different types of technology-related jobs, and the steps you can take to pursue a career in the field.

9:00 – 10:30 AM REGISTER HERE

6:00 – 7:30 PM REGISTER HERE

Automotive Trades

Wednesday, October 21

Explore the typical workday of a female Certified Auto Technician. Learn about the many types of work in the Automotive Trades.

9:00 – 10:30 AM REGISTER HERE

6:00 – 7:30 PM REGISTER HERE

Public Safety Careers

Thursday, October 22

From Police Officers and Firefighters to EMTs and Paramedics the Public Safety field is vast with a number of career paths available to those looking to serve and protect. Join us as we explore the work, life, and experiences of a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic.

9:00 – 10:30 AM REGISTER HERE

6:00 – 7:30 PM REGISTER HERE

Building Trades

Friday, October 23

There is more to building trades than construction. In this workshop, you will learn about several factors that go into a build project – from engineering principles to electrical wiring, project management and so much more!

9:00 – 10:30 AM REGISTER HERE

4:00 – 5:30 PM REGISTER HERE

FMI contact Suzanne at 768-9635 or senechal@maine.edu OR visit our website. We are also on Facebook and Instagram @totallytrades.

Thank you to our Major Sponsors:

Maine Department of Transportation Maine Department of Education