Notice of Funding Availability - GreenWrench Technical Assistance

DOEE seeks eligible entities to provide technical assistance for the Department’s GreenWrench Technical Assistance Program (“GW Tech”). GW Tech connects shops with subject matter experts, who provide knowledge, resources, and motivation to shift the culture at District auto shops to one that embraces sustainability. GW Tech also encourages and tracks the adoption of pollution prevention (P2) measures at automotive repair businesses through providing technical assistance. This grant will fund the continuation of technical assistance at participating shops, including providing shops with less-toxic products to try out. The amount available for the project is approximately $94,366.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2029-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is November 2, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].