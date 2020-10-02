Overnight Work Scheduled on Front Street Next Week in Clearfield

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update on waterline work on its Route 153 (Front Street) betterment project in Clearfield Borough. Overnight waterline relocation work is scheduled for Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The overnight work is scheduled between 4:00 PM and 2:00 AM. This will allow crews to install new waterline across the Market Street intersection without impacting school bus routes. While overnight work is taking place, traffic from West Market and East Market streets will be unable to turn onto Front Street.

Traffic from West Market Street will follow a one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second, Nichols, and Weaver streets.

The right lane of Front Street is currently closed. That closure will remain in effect 24-hours a day until further notice.

The waterline relocation is the only work scheduled for this project in 2020. Work scheduled for the 2021 construction season includes drainage improvements, installation of new, larger pipes and inlets, roadway restoration, sidewalk installation, driveway improvements, and traffic signal upgrades. That work is expected to occur from spring through October of 2021.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

