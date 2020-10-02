Kenmark Introduces Ikonni, A New Concept in Wall Panel & Cabinet Door Design
Kenmark Interiors is now the distributor for Ikonni in Texas. This contemporary collection is a breakthrough concept in wall panels & cabinet doors.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmark Interiors, a Decorative Ventures Company, is pleased to introduce Ikonni, a breakthrough concept in pre-fabricated wall panels and cabinet doors available in textured lacquer, clay, steel, cement, metal dust and wood.
Ikonni, an Italian designed contemporary collection, has taken a fresh approach, using trendsetting materials in limited production runs with short lead times and no minimum quantities. All Ikonni finishes are hand-crafted, exquisite to the touch and free of unsightly edge-banding.
“It’s rare that a brand like Ikonni can reimagine and upgrade an entire product line,” said Pam Kisberg, President of Kenmark Interiors. “It’s a testament to the innovative use of materials not only for residential cabinetry, but also for commercial feature walls. The Ikonni collection from Kenmark is in keeping with the company’s rich tradition of introducing innovative materials that inspire contract design.”
The Ikonni Collection offers inspiring materials, patterns and finishes, the very touch of which adds to its appeal. The ability to be applied to a flat or curved surface, Ikonni wall panels provide the designer the utmost in creative freedom to express the visual statement they desire. Step outside your comfort zone. Make a statement with Ikonni.
ABOUT KENMARK INTERIORS
Kenmark Interiors, located in Dallas, distributes architectural products and provides specialized installation services for property owners and general contractors. The company’s nearly 30-year history is a story of acquisitions combined with the ability to source innovation products that provide customers with exceptional value, and deliver expert interior finish-out services. For more information, contact Kenmark at 866.788.2009 or visit GoKenmark.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest.
