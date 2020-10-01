2020-10-01 11:16:32.393 Curryville Woman Wins $149,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-10-01 11:16:32.393

Betty Branch won the Sept.7 Show Me Cash jackpot after matching all five numbers drawn, winning the $149,000 prize.

Branch purchased the winning ticket at Abel’s Quik Shop, 708 Highway 54, in Vandalia.

The winning numbers on Sept. 7 were: 3, 14, 24, 30 and 37.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Pike County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $2.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $265,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $303,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.