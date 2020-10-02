1 Habit Press Launching the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits, Featuring 300 Entrepreneurial Habits
From mindset to management skills, 1 Habit can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.
Nothing Happens Without Action!! You can manifest, hope, dream, pray, desire all you want, but you must take action to live the life you truly want to live.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits, 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.
— Lynda Sunshine West, Founder of Women Action Takers
This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between brick and mortar and online outlets. The book will be published in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback
Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer
Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots
Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ
Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode
Steven Samblis, creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their life forever.”
Order the book from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/HabitTM-Entrepreneurial-Success-Life-Changing-Turbo-Charge-ebook/dp/B08HKX3GTL
1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Lynda Sunshine West. As the founder of Women Action Takers, Lynda Sunshine West is a Collaboration Strategist, Speaker, 6 times Bestselling Author, Executive Film Producer, Red Carpet Interviewer and Philanthropist. For an entire year she faced one fear every day. In doing so, she gained an exorbitant amount of confidence and uses that confidence to make a difference on the planet. As a Collaboration Strategist, her mission is to help 5 million women entrepreneurs share their voice with the world with her collaboration projects, including compilation books, podcast, summits, live show, magazine and events. She believes in cooperation and collaboration and loves connecting with like-minded people.
Lynda Sunshine West can be reached for interviews or comments at Lynda@WomenActionTakers.com or www.WomenActionTakers.com.
About 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success
What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEOs who seem to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirit, but one has superior HABITS.
To achieve unimaginable business success and financial wealth, you must change your Habits to reach the upper echelons of Entrepreneurship. You must develop a Positive Habitual Entrepreneur Mindset, a way of thinking that comes from learning the best Entrepreneurs’ vital Habits.
1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!
For more details: www.1Habit.com
About 1 Habit Press, Inc.
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.
Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.
Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit for a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.
With the book series and other projects, we embark on a journey to discover where greatness and peak human potential comes from. As we do, we share this knowledge through many forms of media, from Movies, Books, TV Shows, Podcasts, and much more.
About Steven Samblis
Steve is a six times bestselling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.
About Forbes Riley
Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales, including Jack LaLanne Juicer, Montel Williams Healthmaster, and her signature fitness product, SpinGym that sold more than 2 million units.
As a health and fitness expert, Forbes was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame. She is the Co-Author of the 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success. Forbes cherishes her successes, but most important to her is her family and helping others live up to their true potential.
___________________________________________________
Steven Samblis
Creator of the 1 Habit Book Series
CEO/ Founder, 1 Habit Press
6 Xs Best Selling Author
(310) 595-1260 ext. 701
30 North Gould Street
Suite 7616
Sheridan, WY 82801
www.1Habit.com
Lynda Sunshine West
Women Action Takers
+1 619-733-7393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn