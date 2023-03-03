Author, Sabrina Protic, highlights the importance of financial literacy in new book
Sabrina Protic is excited to announce the release of her latest book, "Hindsight to Insight," a new book that explores the critical role of financial literacy in achieving long-term financial success. In today's complex and ever-changing economic landscape, financial literacy has become a necessary skill for everyone, regardless of age or background. Yet, despite its importance, many people lack the necessary knowledge and understanding to manage their finances effectively.
In "Hindsight to Insight," the author delves into the key concepts of financial literacy. Drawing on real-life examples and personal experiences, the author provides practical insights and strategies for readers to take control of their financial future.
Whether you are just starting your financial journey or looking to take your financial literacy to the next level, "Hindsight to Insight" provides valuable guidance and inspiration for readers of all levels. With its engaging and accessible writing style, this book is an essential resource for anyone looking to achieve financial freedom and security.
Book Synopsis
The book was written to show people that they can build a financial legacy and be financially secure if they have the right information and plan. This book is good for people who are married, have a partner, are single, students, friends, family members, and younger children.
In her book, “Hindsight to Insight,” Sabrina Protic wants to help people of all ages and stages in life to start building a financial legacy and establishing financial security. Sabrina offers readers valuable information and strategies based on her years of experience and knowledge so that they can achieve the lifestyles they dream of with the financial security they desire. Throughout the book, Sabrina educates readers so they can put game plans in place to secure their financial present and future against changing circumstances.
Key Message
Wealth building is not just for the wealthy
Be a good steward of one’s money
Retirement is a stage in life, not an age in life
Set up money now to have the life you want beyond working for oneself or someone else
Author Bio
Sabrina Protic is an international connector and relationship builder. She is an author, motivational speaker, founder of W.E.E., wife, mother, and grandmother who loves educating and empowering her community as a licensed world-class financial coach and certified life coach.
Sabrina is the author of “Growing Ageless: Think Young-Live Younger.” She’s collaboratively authored “Top 25 Change Makers,” “Keep Smiling Dose of Hope,” and International Bestsellers “Wellness for Winners” and “The Book I Read.” Sabrina is also the COO and co-host of international streaming live Thriving Women Talk on E360TV. Sabrina is a featured cover girl as a trusted financial coach for She Exist Magazine’s 2022 fall edition.
Living by the motto “Happiness is the prescription for longevity,” Sabrina enjoys educating others on how to create lasting change in their lives while living with vibrancy and purpose.
Sabrina's focus in life changed when pandemic cutbacks forced her to pivot from the corporate world. She found her passion as a financial coach, helping households put financial game plans in place that would withstand any circumstance. Sabrina is adamant about educating people about establishing financial legacies and creating safe layers of protection and growth. Her experience as a financial coach has given her a strong focus on women's economic empowerment.
Sabrina is involved with W.E.E., an organization striving for continuous opportunities for women to expand their networks, develop relationships and grow their businesses. As an active member of the community, Sabrina organizes events for women entrepreneurs and donates to various community charities each year.
Reviews
“Hindsight to Insight explains how we inherit our money culture from our parents. If they’re not financially savvy, we may continue to repeat money mistakes from one generation to the next, preventing us from achieving financial freedom. Author Sabrina Protic includes insightful anecdotes to illustrate why financial literacy is an essential part of our education. This short, easy-to-read book is valuable for anyone who wants more confidence and success around money.”
—C. J. Grace, bestselling author of “Adulterer’s Wife: How to Thrive Whether you Stay or Not” and the comic memoir, “My Wild Ride: How to Thrive After Breast Cancer and Infidelity.”
“The way Sabrina shared her relationships with money as she grew up from childhood to adulthood mirrored many readers' stories when it comes to their knowledge and handling of money. When you know better, you do better. That's why this book is an essential read for children as well as adult education in order for them to become better stewards of their income. This will lead to greater financial independence.”
—Terrance Leftridge, aka Mr. UnStopABLE, Host of The UnStopABLE Stories Show
"Reading “Hindsight to Insight” helped me to understand the freedom money can give to us if we use it wisely! I also learned how money can break us or has broken us as a society."
—Sparkle Lindsay, International Recovery Coach, Mental Health, Transformations Specialist and Trainer, Speaker and Author of the book "Being A Better Me For Me"
Quotes
“Your financial tomorrow depends on the decisions you make today.” —Sabrina Protic, Hindsight to Insight
“When you hear the word money, does something magically happen in your mind? Perhaps you become excited, nervous, afraid, empowered, depressed, scared, or even paranoid. This roller coaster of emotions could be due to our generational money culture.” —Sabrina Protic, Hindsight to Insight
“Some cultures teach people to trust no one, and others teach them to trust everyone with money.” —Sabrina Protic, Hindsight to Insight
