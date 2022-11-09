Imagine Wildly: A Story of Healing by Mary Beth Vieira re-launches Nov 9th
Childhood trauma can create chaos. We can choose to transform our lives after the trauma. Imagine Wildly shares a journey of healing from childhood trauma.
The road to healing is a ROAD. Not a day trip or meander down the lane; it’s a road that takes everything. Traveling this road changes you. If it doesn’t, then it isn’t a healing road to begin with.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Beth Vieira, Holistic Practitioner, Author, Speaker and founder of Akarah Life from Bixby, Oklahoma, is a featured contributor in the international bestselling book, She Is an Overcomer.
Action Takers Publishing is pleased to announce that on September 20, 2022, the company launched the book, She Is an Overcomer. As a featured author, Mary Beth’s contribution to the book is intended to inspire women to believe that healing is possible. Look for her chapter entitled, “Imagine Wildly: A Story of Healing.” She finds joy working with clients, writing and speaking about healing childhood trauma to live a transformed life, while happily making a home with her family in Bixby, Oklahoma.
In the international bestselling book, She Is an Overcomer, Mary Beth shares her story of overcoming adversity and offers readers guidance and encouragement. Her goal is to help others who are struggling, and she firmly believes that her story can be a source of hope and inspiration. Mary Beth is passionate about making a difference in the lives of others, and she is committed to helping anyone who wants to create change in their life. Her story of strength, courage, and rising from despair is sure to inspire anyone who feels overwhelmed by impossible situations that are keeping them stuck in life.
Mary Beth Vieira, a Certified Holistic Health Practitioner, founded Akarah Life Practice with the intent to support and guide individuals seeking alternative methods to heal ties to past trauma which are impacting their life and health, helping them shift from dysfunction and pain to abundance, peace and joy. She believes wholeness and alignment in body, mind and spirit brings healing and transformation into each person’s life.
In her practice, Akarah Life, Mary Beth Vieira sees clients feeling physically and mentally bogged down by stress, anxious about the future, bound to the past, and disconnected from their sense of purpose. Through coaching, she walks with clients as they move through these challenges and into a more embodied way of living. As a result, her clients feel more connected to themselves and their surroundings, show up more fully in their relationships, and experience more joy in everyday moments.
“The road to healing is a ROAD. And it’s not a day trip or meander down the lane; it’s a road that takes everything. You must leave behind many dearly held beliefs and desperately held relationships. Traveling this road will change you. It must change you. If it doesn’t, then it isn’t a healing road to begin with.” ~Mary Beth Viera, excerpt from She Is an Overcomer.
She Is an Overcomer is a compilation of women writers who have used their faith to overcome challenges in their lives. The book includes stories of perseverance, hope, and courage. These women have faced difficulties such as illness, death, divorce, single parenting, and financial hardship. Despite the odds, they have triumphed over their circumstances through their trust in God. She Is an Overcomer is an inspirational book that will encourage readers to face their own challenges with faith and hope.
Action Takers Publishing is honored to have Mary Beth Vieira as one of the contributing authors in this book. She Is an Overcomer is available in paperback at all major online bookstore resellers. Get your copy today at https://www.actiontakerspublishing.com/overcomer.
You may connect with Mary Beth Vieira at http://www.akarahlife.com
