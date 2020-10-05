ZipDeal Sister Company Ceramiseal Hires Chris Rothermel as National Sales Director
Top-of-the-line environmental protection product company recruits fixed ops director with 26 years of experience to lead expansion team.
We are thrilled to have such a boots-on-the-ground veteran leading our Ceramiseal sales team and helping to spread the word about the huge profit potential of paint and fabric protection products.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZipDeal, a streamlined, post-sale, pre-F&I vehicle delivery system for automotive dealers, today announced that its sister company, Ceramiseal, has hired automotive retail fixed operations industry veteran Chris Rothermel as National Sales Director.
Rothermel brings nearly thirty years of automotive retail fixed operations experience to Ceramiseal, including as Fixed Operations Director for DeVoe Automotive Group in Naples, Florida. He led the dealer group’s award-winning service department and collision center, used by major insurance companies and designated as iCAR Gold Status. Previous positions at DeVoe include Parts Manager and Assistant Manager and Estimator of the collision center.
“Chris has served in all capacities in parts, service, and collision, spanning multiple vehicle lines. His knowledge of day-to-day fixed operations and management is exactly what our clients need to compete in today’s changing marketplace and increase profitability,” said Tony Gomez, ZipDeal Chief Executive Officer & Partner. “We are thrilled to have such a boots-on-the-ground industry veteran leading our Ceramiseal sales team and helping to spread the word about the huge profit potential of paint and fabric protection products.”
Ceramiseal is an innovative industry leader in Environmental Protection Packages (EPP), also called paint and fabric packages. It’s proven combination of ceramic and nano diamond technologies encapsulate the exterior and interior of a vehicle to protect its appearance, which enhances vehicle value and the customer experience. All products include a five-year unlimited miles coverage warranty with no deductible. Claims are easy to submit and backed by an A+ rated insurance company.
The effectiveness of Ceramiseal products has been proven by independent laboratory testing. The company’s exterior protection products outperformed competitive products in preventing surface rust from forming after almost 200 hours in a salt spray booth. Vehicle test panels retained 97.8% of their gloss after a simulated 7-year exposure, versus 26.2% gloss retention for unprotected panels. Interior protection products minimized wear and strengthened materials by 49% for leather, 31% for vinyl, and as much as 34% for fabric.
The Ceramiseal products have huge profit potential for dealers. Dealers who offer EPP to 100 percent of customers 100 percent of the time, add over $250,000 to their bottom-line every year for every 100 units sold per month. EPP is number 3 in PVR profit, following only warranty and gap products. EPP product warranties also have a negligible claims ratio from a re-insurance perspective.
“Ceramiseal offers unique potential add-ons to help boost a dealer's business while increasing customer satisfaction," said Gomez. "The profit potential is there, but equally important is the value to the customer. The products work to protect the appearance and resale value of the average family's biggest investment after their home."
Ceramiseal is a sister company to ZipDeal and its products are included in the unique ZipDeal digital delivery experience. The experience links eleven touchpoints between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office on one customer-driven interactive tool. ZipDeal leads customers through titling and registration, insurance information, finance and protection products, vehicle features, personal vehicle settings, posting online dealership reviews, and more.
The tool ensures every customer is exposed to every product and accessory every time for additional revenue streams while giving customers a personalized experience and the control they want over the process. Creator Steve Lindsay, of Lindsay Automotive, piloted ZipDeal with the top five sales staff at each of the group’s two locations. Staff was trained on accessories and EPP and earned commissions on sales. Within three months, protection product sales increased from 5% to over 33%, and reps were earning as much as $3,000 a month in extra commissions.
Commenting on his new role at Ceramiseal, Rothermel stated, “I’m excited to bring such valuable and proven protection products to dealers and consumers across the country. After spending my career in service and collision shops, I know these products will add profitability to every dealer’s bottom-line. They will also improve the customer experience, which is more important in today’s changing retail landscape than ever before.”
For more information about Ceramiseal visit: www.Ceramiseal.com. For more information about ZipDeal visit: www.zipdeal.com.
About Ceramiseal
Ceramiseal is an innovative industry leader in exterior and interior Environmental Protection Products (EPP), also called paint and fabric. It's proven process of combining ceramic and nano diamond technologies form a chemical bond that encapsulates and enhances the exterior and interior of a vehicle. With independent laboratory results that prove product effectiveness and a 5-year unlimited miles warranty with no deductible backed by an A+ rated insurance company, Ceramiseal products deliver protection and increase vehicle value while increasing a dealer's bottom-line.
About ZipDeal
Based in Columbus OH, ZipDeal is the first online tool to link all of the processes between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office on one customer-facing platform. It leads customers through the titling and registration process, insurance information, finance and protection products, vehicle features, personal vehicle settings, and posting online reviews. By putting customers in the driver's seat, dealerships deliver a consistent and personalized delivery experience that increases F&I profits, improves cash flow, boosts CSI, and a dealership's online reputation while mitigating frustrating customer downtime.
