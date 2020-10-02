Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                        

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 1, 2020 at approximately 2056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 302, Topsham

VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

 

ACCUSED: Justin French                                    

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 1, 2020 at approximately 2056 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks attempted to locate Justin French (31) at a residence on Route 302 in Topsham. French had an active arrest warrant out of Orange County. Troopers located French and were able to take him into custody.

 

While taking French into custody it was discovered that he was in possession of a firearm. French was transported to the North East Regional Correctional Complex where he is being held without bail for the outstanding warrant. French is prohibited from possessing a firearm and was also charged with Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, a violation of Title 13 VSA 4017.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/2/2020 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC 

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

