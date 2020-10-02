St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: October 1, 2020 at approximately 2056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 302, Topsham
VIOLATION: Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms
ACCUSED: Justin French
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 1, 2020 at approximately 2056 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks attempted to locate Justin French (31) at a residence on Route 302 in Topsham. French had an active arrest warrant out of Orange County. Troopers located French and were able to take him into custody.
While taking French into custody it was discovered that he was in possession of a firearm. French was transported to the North East Regional Correctional Complex where he is being held without bail for the outstanding warrant. French is prohibited from possessing a firearm and was also charged with Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, a violation of Title 13 VSA 4017.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/2/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.