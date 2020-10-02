Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,487 in the last 365 days.

Derby/Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 114, Island Pond

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Ray                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 0922/2020, at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a small child operating a vehicle on VT RT 114 in the Town of

Island Pond, VT. After an investigation, Rebecca Ray was cited into court for allowing a 9

year old to operate a motor vehicle on several public highways throughout Island Pond

and Brighton.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/17/2020 @ 10 AM          

COURT: Guildhall

LODGED - LOCATION:  No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby/Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.