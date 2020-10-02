Derby/Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503716

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 114, Island Pond

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Rebecca Ray

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 0922/2020, at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a small child operating a vehicle on VT RT 114 in the Town of

Island Pond, VT. After an investigation, Rebecca Ray was cited into court for allowing a 9

year old to operate a motor vehicle on several public highways throughout Island Pond

and Brighton.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 @ 10 AM

COURT: Guildhall

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881