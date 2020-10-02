Derby/Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503716
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 114, Island Pond
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Rebecca Ray
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 0922/2020, at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State
Police received a report of a small child operating a vehicle on VT RT 114 in the Town of
Island Pond, VT. After an investigation, Rebecca Ray was cited into court for allowing a 9
year old to operate a motor vehicle on several public highways throughout Island Pond
and Brighton.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 @ 10 AM
COURT: Guildhall
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881