This Date in Missouri Senate History: Oct. 2, 1820
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews Oct. 2, 1820, the day both Thomas Hart Benton and David Barton were selected to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate.
