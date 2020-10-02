Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wailuku Bridge repairs affect traffic pattern first two weekends in Oct.

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku Stream Bridge in Hilo on the first two weekends of Oct. Scheduled closure details are as follows.

 

  • Saturday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 3 – Sunday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work)
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Night Work)

 

The daytime work, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both weekends, involves a single lane closure allowing Waimea/Honokaa bound traffic only on the bridge. Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Wainaku Drive.

The night work, on both weekends, will be an alternating, single lane closure Saturday evening through Sunday morning from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. During this closure, Waimea/Honokaa bound and Hilo bound traffic will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining travel lane.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive with care through the work area.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

