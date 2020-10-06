Domestic Abuse Advocate and Author Dr. CarolAnn Peterson PhD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic Violence Awareness Month is dedicated to bringing greater awareness to domestic violence and its effect on women and children.

Dr. CarolAnn Peterson has worked in the field of domestic violence and intimate partner abuse for over 35 years.

“It's still a topic that's not really talked about, even behind closed doors,” says Dr. Peterson. “National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time we get to educate the public. It puts the issue in the forefront to remind people that it’s happening and how people can help.”

One out of every four women has experienced domestic violence in their lifetime. Domestic violence is multifaceted and includes physical, psychological, sexual, and economic abuse of a victim and is often hidden from public view.

“We have to be creative and think outside the box because we have to think two steps ahead of an abuser without putting the victim at more risk. says Dr. Peterson. “Many believe shelters don't provide services for children, but we do. We put the victims at the forefront, which includes the kids. Our focus is the whole family unit.”

According to Dr. Peterson, the COVID pandemic has exacerbated domestic violence. As a result, people are finding creative ways to assist victims. Many shelters and organizations are working with food banks to offer information and resources to those affected by domestic violence. If a victim is there without the abuser, it gives the victim a chance to talk to somebody and find ways to stay safe in their home.

“My hope for the future is that we can provide better services to anybody affected by domestic violence, whether they are male, female, children or LGBTQ,” says Dr. Peterson. “We also need to look at how we strengthen our laws.”

A survivor of domestic violence herself, Dr. Peterson is the author of INTERPERSONAL AGGRESSION: Complexities of Domestic and Intimate Partner Abuse. Dr. Peterson began as an adjunct professor and now full-time lecturer at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work where she teaches courses on domestic violence, leadership, diversity, policy and advocacy and global violence against women.

