Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief with the Texas Supreme Court on Monday, September 28, defending Texas election law against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins’ unlawful plan to send out over two million unsolicited mail-in ballot applications. Not only are these mail-in ballot applications unsolicited, most will go to voters who are not eligible for one and the issuance of them en masse directly violates state law.

Texas election officials have a legal obligation to reject mail-in ballot applications from voters who are not eligible in order to protect the integrity of elections.

Read a copy of the brief here.