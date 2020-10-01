Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 20A304200 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox                       

STATION: VSP Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 at approximately 1810 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Rd, Orange VT 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault  

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey P. Martin                                              

AGE: 60 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of 

sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

AGE: N/A 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of an assault that had taken place on Reservoir Rd in Orange, VT. Troopers interviewed all involved parties and determined that Mr. Martin had in fact assaulted the victim. Troopers met with Martin at his residence where he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division and released.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 0800 hours               

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

Middlesex Barracks/ Simple Assault

