Middlesex Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 at approximately 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Rd, Orange VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Jeffrey P. Martin

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of an assault that had taken place on Reservoir Rd in Orange, VT. Troopers interviewed all involved parties and determined that Mr. Martin had in fact assaulted the victim. Troopers met with Martin at his residence where he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.