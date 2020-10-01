Middlesex Barracks/ Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304200
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 at approximately 1810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Rd, Orange VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jeffrey P. Martin
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of an assault that had taken place on Reservoir Rd in Orange, VT. Troopers interviewed all involved parties and determined that Mr. Martin had in fact assaulted the victim. Troopers met with Martin at his residence where he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/11/2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.