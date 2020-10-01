» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources offers funding to ...

Department of Natural Resources offers funding to improve water quality

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 1, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has funding available for projects that will protect Missouri’s waters from pollution caused by stormwater runoff, also known as nonpoint source pollution. Responses to the request for proposals for this federal grant funding are due Dec. 1.

Nonpoint source pollution occurs when excess surface runoff from rainfall or snowmelt carries pollutants such as chemicals, bacteria, sediment and debris into nearby waters. Nonpoint source pollution is the greatest threat to water quality in Missouri and the nation. Controlling this type of pollution is particularly challenging. Since stormwater runoff travels across the landscape collecting pollutants, it is difficult to pinpoint, and address, specific sources.

To be eligible for grant funding, an applicant must either develop a new watershed-based plan, update an existing plan, or implement pollutant-reducing land management practices from a watershed-based plan already approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Natural Resources. Local governments, state agencies, educational institutions and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Research, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit requirements and regulatory enforcement projects are not eligible.

Grant awards can range from $50,000 to $300,000 and projects can span up to three years. Authorized by Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act, the grant funding is provided by EPA and administered by the department.

For more information and to respond to the request for proposals, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/swcp/nps/319nps-proj-req.htm. For more information about the application process or watershed-based plans, contact the department’s Section 319 Nonpoint Source Grant Program at 573-751-4932 or 800-361-4827.

