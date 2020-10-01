Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR investigates manure spill complaint in Sioux County

ROCK VALLEY—DNR staff responded to a complaint Wednesday of manure discharging into the Rock River about five miles southwest of Rock Valley.

The investigator found manure seeping out of an underground tile line into a tributary that flows about a quarter mile before reaching the Rock River. The tile line starts at Koenen Dairy, where Gregg Koenen said he had been land applying manure through a pivot irrigation system on Sept. 26. He has plugged the tile, stopping the discharge.

The Rock River had good water flow and the DNR investigator did not observe live or dead fish in the river. He took water samples for laboratory analysis.

DNR will continue to monitor the situation and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

