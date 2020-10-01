Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EXTENSION OF THE DELAWARE CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION ACT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2020

 

Kenneth Briscoe Delaware Department of Labor Communications Coordinator kenneth.briscoe@delaware.gov

 

 

 

Thursday, October 1, 2020, The Delaware Department of Labor announced that the effective date of The Delaware Contractor Registration Act has been extended to July 1, 2021. 

 

On September 28, 2020, Governor John Carney signed the following Legislative Advisory #34 regarding the Delaware Department of Labor.

 

SS # 1 for SB #239 (9/28/20) – AN ACT TO AMEND CHAPTER 168, VOLUME 82 OF THE LAWS OF DELAWARE RELATING TO CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION. (Sponsors: Sen. Walsh & Rep. Osienski). (Volume 82, Chapter 291, Laws of Delaware).

 

This bill extends the effective date of the Delaware Contractor Registration Act to July 1, 2021, or upon promulgation of final regulations. The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic facing Delaware and the nation necessitates moving the implementation of the law until July 1, 2021, or upon promulgation of final regulations. The bill also extends the effective date of changes to the Workplace Fraud Act to mirror the effective date of the Delaware Contractor Registration Act. This will facilitate enforcement and alleviate logistical issues with the implementation of the contractor registry.

 

