PennDOT Issues Update on I-99 Project for Start of October

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews will be cleaning existing drainage pipes and installing new drainage throughout the week of October 5. This work will impact northbound and southbound traffic between Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap. Drivers will encounter daylight lane and shoulder closures throughout the work zone, but these closures are not expected to result in delays.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4.6 million job that will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

