I-376 Ramp Closures at Robinson Town Centre Boulevard Continue Tonight in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of several ramps at the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) interchange on I-376 in Robinson and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Thursday night, October 1 weather permitting.

The following ramps will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction for milling and paving operations:

The ramp from Summit Drive to westbound I-376

The ramp from Robinson Town Boulevard to eastbound I-376

The eastbound I-376 ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard

The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the milling and paving operations.

Posted Detours

Summit Park Drive On-ramp to Westbound I-376

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

End detour

Robinson Town Centre On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Summit Park Drive, take the westbound I-376 ramp toward the airport

Take the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) off-ramp

From the off-ramp, bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Follow I-376 eastbound back to the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard interchange

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

