Truck Speed Display Sign Placed on Route 322 in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – Commercial vehicles traveling Route 322 in Clearfield County will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 322 in Pine Township near the intersection with Route 153. The sign will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving. The sign faces eastbound traffic and displays the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit for trucks with a gross weight of more than 10,000 pounds. The sign uses radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit for vehicles with a gross weight less than 10,000 pounds in this section of Route 322 is 55 miles per hour.

The sign was placed today and will remain in that location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2019.

