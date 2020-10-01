Route 30 Drilling Friday in Forest Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 30 in Forest Hills Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, October 2 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday between Filmore Road and Berkley Avenue. Single-lane restrictions and shoulder closures will occur on Route 30 in each direction as crews from JMT and All Ways Safe conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

