Sustain Our Abilities hosts Day for Tomorrow event on Climate Change & Disability

Sustain Our Abilities creates climate justice at the intersection of climate change and disability and we are powered by love.” — Marcalee Alexander, MD

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People with disabilities and the elderly are disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and will be disproportionately affected by climate change. The organization Sustain Our Abilities is focused on education regarding disasters and climate justice for people with disabilities and the elderly. October 4th, Day for Tomorrow is a time to ensure that people are able to sustain their abilities despite disasters and the climate crisis. Join their annual event on YouTube.

On October 4th at 9 am central time, Sustain Our Abilities, a US 501c3 company located in Birmingham, Alabama will host the first 5-continent live-streamed event focused on climate change and disabilities on the Sustain Our Abilities you tube channel. The show will be moderated by Marcalee Alexander, MD, the organization’s founder and president along with David McMillan, PhD, post-doctoral fellow at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and Maya Newman, MD, MBA, fellow at Seattle Children’s Hospital and the University of Washington. Special guests include Byron Burford-Phearse, world-renowed pianist and Michael McGinn, former mayor of Seattle and CEO of Walk America.

The program will begin with a demonstration of moving Qi Gong and then transition to a presentation for children about climate justice by the organization Spring Forward from Boston, Massachusetts. Next stops will be India where temperature extremes and a developing economy creates some of the most vulnerable people and Bangladesh, well known to be one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. We will then move to sub-Saharan Africa and hear about how climate change where the drying up of Lake Chad and extreme temperatures is impacting persons living with disabilities in Nigeria and Tanzania where Mt. Kilimanjaro is losing its snows.

Europe is the next stop on our journey. We will hear from presentators in the Mediterranean country of Greece and the move up north to Norway to see how a hospital system has embraced sustainability. We will then move to the Americas to Seattle where Maya Newman interviews Michael McGinn about Resilient Places: What Works and Doesn’t. Argentina is our next stop followed by a trip up and down the Atlantic Coast from New Brunswick, Canada to Miami and Puerto. Each presentation will highlight some local aspect of disasters, climate change and how professionals and persons with disabilities are responding.

Next there will be “An Interlude of Hope” a piano presentation by Mr. Burford-Phearse and we will end with morning in Tokyo and hear about Japan’s system to assist persons with disabilities.

Originally called Telerehabilitation International, the organization’s name was changed to Sustain Our Abilities in 2020, as a signature organizational response to the pandemic was the develop the Sustain Our Abilities YouTube channel in April 2020. The channel has quickly grown and has over 150 volunteers around the world, 1.32 K subscribers to the channel and 48 educational videos available. The videos which are designed to be viewed by both consumers and general professionals target both general education about disability related topics and the particular issues of disasters and disability. The organization has particularly chose youtube as a platform because of its ability to subtitle the videos in many languages.

“Sustain Our Abilities takes a Star Trek view of the Earth. We believe all people on the earth deserve access to health education in all languages and we believe in using the internet and technology to break down these barriers. We believe health care needs to become more green. Sustain Our Abilities creates climate justice at the intersection of climate change and disability and we are powered by love,” says Alexander, organization founder and president.

To signup for the free event you can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-for-tomorrow-2020-tickets-121075164075 or you can go directly to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqtL5Ua105tqD-dxwyODdsw?view_as=subscriber, subscribe and watch the event this Sunday. Additionally if you want to volunteer for Sustain Our Abilities you can do so here https://www.sustainourabilities.org/become-a-volunteer and you can donate to the cause here https://www.sustainourabilities.org/make-a-donation.

