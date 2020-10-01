NDDOT and City of Grand Forks celebrate completion of DeMers Avenue project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Grand Forks celebrated the completion of the DeMers Avenue reconstruction project today in downtown Grand Forks.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos, Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, representatives from the offices of Senator Hoeven, Senator Cramer, Representative Armstrong and other state and local officials were in attendance to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The State of North Dakota and the City of Grand Forks have invested $8.9 million to transform DeMers Avenue into a safe, accessible, and attractive passageway through downtown,” said Panos. “This project would not have been possible without the collaboration of the NDDOT Grand Forks District engineers, City of Grand Forks engineers, project managers, consultants, prime contractor and sub-contractors.”

The reconstruction project featured excavation, grading, and adding concrete pavement. Infrastructure improvements include installation of curbs, gutters, and a storm sewer along the roadway. Many safety improvements were also added for the benefit of the traveling public including new traffic signals, road markings and signage.

“The project provides a much safer experience for the drivers and pedestrians,” said Panos. “It features a completely new traffic signal system utilizing fiber optics, cameras for vehicle detection, and pedestrian push buttons for safe passage of pedestrians at intersections.”

Many other improvements were included to enhance the visual makeup of the roadway such as street lighting, decorative sidewalks, benches, bike racks, and various landscaping.

“This is a once in 30 years project that really enhances the main artery of our downtown,” said Bochenski. “A lot of community input and engagement went into the design and the finished product is quite remarkable. This also affirms the notion that smart and strategic public investments in infrastructure helps to drive private investment, like we’ve seen along Demers Avenue and throughout the downtown area.”

The NDDOT worked closely with the City of Grand Forks throughout the project.

“Thank you to all the engineers and contractors that played a part in its completion and our gratitude goes out to the North Dakota Department of Transportation for their continued partnership with the City of Grand Forks,” said Bochenski.

DeMers Avenue, also known as U.S. Business Highway 2, is part of the North Dakota state highway system. It serves as a vital connection through downtown Grand Forks and to Minnesota.

