CLE Credit for Volunteer Poll Workers

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Continuing Legal Education Credit for Service as a Poll Worker Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

ORDER

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the citizens of South Carolina, one avenue for lawyers to assist their communities is to volunteer to serve as poll workers at election sites. Service in this November's election is particularly important because some persons who have traditionally worked as poll workers may be unable or unwilling to serve due to age or medical conditions, and social distancing measures and expected high turnout at some polling locations may result in the need for additional assistance

To encourage lawyers to provide this valuable service, we find it appropriate to permit a lawyer admitted in South Carolina to receive six (6) hours of continuing legal education (CLE) credit required under Rule 408 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR) by volunteering as a poll worker for the upcoming election. CLE credit will be limited to the November 3, 2020, election and is conditioned upon the following:

(1) The polling place must be located in South Carolina. (2) Lawyers must comply with all training requirements and be eligible to serve as a volunteer. Training requirements and eligibility may vary by county. (3) Lawyers must work the entire day, generally 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., excluding lunch and normal break times to receive CLE credit. No partial credit will be provided to lawyers who volunteer for less than a full day. (4) Lawyers must forgo or decline pay for service and training. (5) The lawyer and an election official must certify the lawyer's service at the polls, as set forth in the attached form. (6) The CLE credit granted under this Order may not be used to satisfy the legal ethics/professional responsibility requirement or the substance abuse/mental health requirement in Rule 408(a)(2), SCACR; or any specialization CLE requirements in any area of certified specialization. (7) Judges may not participate or receive CLE credit under this Order.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina October 1, 2020

