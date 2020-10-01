Commission Accepting Applications for 16th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 16th Judicial District, which covers Rutherford and Cannon counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable David M. Bragg, effective January 1, 2021.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 16th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions are on our website at http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold this hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. CST. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts. Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the hearing in the jurisdiction to watch the live stream in the Jury Assembly Room of the Rutherford County Judicial Center located at 116 W. Lytle Street, Room 101, Murfreesboro.

Those who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Commission to express their objection or support concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4 p.m. CDT on Thursday, October 29, 2020 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources