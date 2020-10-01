BOW TIE STRATEGIES OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED AS AN LGBT BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (LGBTBE) BY NATIONAL LGBT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses.
Bow Tie Strategies is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs.
We must take every opportunity to set ourselves apart from the competition and being a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise does that.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bow Tie Strategies is proud to announce their recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.
— Rusty Foster, Founder and President, Bow Tie Strategies
“We are so pleased to welcome Bow Tie Strategies to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President, Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO, Chance Mitchell. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Bow Tie Strategies among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy.”
Bow Tie Strategies is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business-to-business relationships with other LGBTBEs worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.
“Being a business owner is challenging, especially during times of COVID. We must take every opportunity to set ourselves apart from the competition and being a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise does that. I look forward to partnering with other LGBTBE companies and participating in the many educational opportunities offered to business owners,” said Rusty Foster, President, Bow Tie Strategies.
For additional information about Bow Tie Strategies, please visit them online at www.bowtiestrategies.com.
About Bow Tie Strategies
Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning, full-service public relations and event management firm that takes pride in their creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, their reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. They have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. They believe it is their responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause their own. This approach has enabled them to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify their clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Their approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter.
In addition, Bow Tie Strategies manages corporate and community events from 10-10,000 attendees for live music concerts, community festivals, nonprofit galas, etc. and has been recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Top Event Management Company. www.bowtiestrategies.com
Bow Tie Strategies Media Contact - rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com - (703) 646-1282
About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC, is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world. www.nglcc.org
NGLCC Media Contact - press@nglcc.org - (202) 234-9181
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
