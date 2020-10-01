Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sales from Pink Patch, Special Hat to Benefit Casting for Recovery

Casting for Recovery provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost to the participants.

The retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery.

“I am thankful every day for Casting for Recovery and the ladies that have been brought into my life,” said Lindsay Long, CfR Coordinator. “These women are the epitome of the word survivor, many willing to step out of their comfort zone to learn a new sport that most would have never tried before breast cancer.I   am very grateful to the giving of individuals, local businesses and national corporations  that make it possible to provide our retreat at no cost to the participant such as TWRA and its efforts thru the pink ribbon patch and  hats to support the Tennessee Programs of Casting for Recovery.”

