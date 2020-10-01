Best Selling Duo, Neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Fannin and Spiritual Teacher Sherry Gideons, Team Up for New Show

Moment 2 Moment

Moment 2 Moment

Dr Jeffrey Fannin

Dr Jeffrey Fannin

Sherry Gideons

Sherry Gideons

New show, Moment 2 Moment, offers purpose, inspiration, money, health and feel good experiences.

I am dedicated to the evolution of humanity by helping people discover their own greatness and inspiring them to live extraordinary lives.”
— Sherry Gideons
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Fannin, Ph.D., best-selling author of ‘Commanding the Power of Thought’ on Amazon and Sherry Gideons, also a best-selling author, of "Mastering Ultimate Thinking: Steps for Transforming to a Powerful life" have officially announced their new LIVE Show "Moment 2 Moment."

This entertaining and informative program will explore interesting and uplifting conversations with guests who share strategies on how to live life at your highest potential moment 2 moment, get happy, love more, and have a great life. Dr. Fannin says that their goal is “To reveal secrets to bring inspiration and breakthrough to help people create every day a healthier, happier, more loving empowered life.”

Together this powerful duo in their new show and breakthrough program will offer more purpose, inspiration, money, health and just plain feel good experiences.

Dr. Fannin has published a best-selling two-volume book, "Commanding the Power of Thought" available on Amazon. Sherry Gideons best-selling author has published, "Mastering Ultimate Thinking: Steps for Transforming to a Powerful Life," and was just published in the new book, "1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success."

“I am dedicated to the evolution of humanity by helping people of all ages discover their own greatness and inspiring them to live extraordinary lives through study and application of holistic principals and human dynamics.” Says Sherry Gideons

Sherry Gideon’s books, as well as Dr. Fannin’s can be purchased on Amazon.com Visit them at Dr. Jeffrey Fannin at https://thoughtgenius.com and Sherry Gideons at www.sherrygideons.com

About Dr. Jeffrey Fannin: Jeffrey Fannin holds a Ph.D. in Psychology, an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications. He has worked in the neuroscience field researching and training the brain for over two decades. Dr. Fannin did research team at Arizona State University researching neuroscience and leadership; focusing on research accomplished at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He co-developed and taught a unique course at Arizona State University, “The Neuroscience of Leadership.” For several years, he served on faculty at Walden University teaching cognitive neuroscience at the masters and doctoral level. He also was on the faculty and taught courses and workshops at Quantum University in Hawaii. Dr. Fannin appeared in the documentary, PGS-Intuiton, and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, ABC Daily, Business Week, London Financial Times, BBC Radio and Singapore’s Weekend Edition.

About Sherry Gideons: A transformational keynote speaker, bestselling author, spiritual teacher, life mastery consultant, health and wellness expert, RScP Spiritual Practitioner, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications and Technology, along with over 30 years of experience guiding individuals and groups to living better health, greater happiness, and peak performance. Sherry has been featured in Fox News, NBC, CBS, NDE International, and numerous Fitness Magazines.

Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 720-271-5942
email us here

You just read:

Best Selling Duo, Neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Fannin and Spiritual Teacher Sherry Gideons, Team Up for New Show

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
+1 720-271-5942
Company/Organization
Vedette Global
1214 Thornbury Place
Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 80129
United States
+1 720-271-5942
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

When was the last time you put out a news announcement for your book, business or brand? Have you hit a milestone? Published a book? Received an award? Let's alert the press! A press release is a core document to feature your story to journalists and media professionals. Media Specialist, Angel Tuccy, walks you through the steps to creating a professional press release, how to create major network distribution, and create more visibility for your brand, business, nonprofit or story. Broadcasters need you. Journalists are looking for stories every day, and they find them in your press releases. You keep creating the news, and we'll share it.

Got News? Alert the Press!

More From This Author
Best Selling Duo, Neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Fannin and Spiritual Teacher Sherry Gideons, Team Up for New Show
Millionaire Mentors, Larry and Taylor Thompson, Publish “The Millionaire Training” with Billion Dollar Brand Founders
Network Marketing Trainer Michelle Cunningham Grows An Online Training Business To 7-Figures During The Pandemic
View All Stories From This Author