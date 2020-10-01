Best Selling Duo, Neuroscientist Dr. Jeffrey Fannin and Spiritual Teacher Sherry Gideons, Team Up for New Show
New show, Moment 2 Moment, offers purpose, inspiration, money, health and feel good experiences.
I am dedicated to the evolution of humanity by helping people discover their own greatness and inspiring them to live extraordinary lives.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Fannin, Ph.D., best-selling author of ‘Commanding the Power of Thought’ on Amazon and Sherry Gideons, also a best-selling author, of "Mastering Ultimate Thinking: Steps for Transforming to a Powerful life" have officially announced their new LIVE Show "Moment 2 Moment."
This entertaining and informative program will explore interesting and uplifting conversations with guests who share strategies on how to live life at your highest potential moment 2 moment, get happy, love more, and have a great life. Dr. Fannin says that their goal is “To reveal secrets to bring inspiration and breakthrough to help people create every day a healthier, happier, more loving empowered life.”
Together this powerful duo in their new show and breakthrough program will offer more purpose, inspiration, money, health and just plain feel good experiences.
Dr. Fannin has published a best-selling two-volume book, "Commanding the Power of Thought" available on Amazon. Sherry Gideons best-selling author has published, "Mastering Ultimate Thinking: Steps for Transforming to a Powerful Life," and was just published in the new book, "1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success."
“I am dedicated to the evolution of humanity by helping people of all ages discover their own greatness and inspiring them to live extraordinary lives through study and application of holistic principals and human dynamics.” Says Sherry Gideons
Sherry Gideon’s books, as well as Dr. Fannin’s can be purchased on Amazon.com Visit them at Dr. Jeffrey Fannin at https://thoughtgenius.com and Sherry Gideons at www.sherrygideons.com
About Dr. Jeffrey Fannin: Jeffrey Fannin holds a Ph.D. in Psychology, an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications. He has worked in the neuroscience field researching and training the brain for over two decades. Dr. Fannin did research team at Arizona State University researching neuroscience and leadership; focusing on research accomplished at the United States Military Academy at West Point. He co-developed and taught a unique course at Arizona State University, “The Neuroscience of Leadership.” For several years, he served on faculty at Walden University teaching cognitive neuroscience at the masters and doctoral level. He also was on the faculty and taught courses and workshops at Quantum University in Hawaii. Dr. Fannin appeared in the documentary, PGS-Intuiton, and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, ABC Daily, Business Week, London Financial Times, BBC Radio and Singapore’s Weekend Edition.
About Sherry Gideons: A transformational keynote speaker, bestselling author, spiritual teacher, life mastery consultant, health and wellness expert, RScP Spiritual Practitioner, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications and Technology, along with over 30 years of experience guiding individuals and groups to living better health, greater happiness, and peak performance. Sherry has been featured in Fox News, NBC, CBS, NDE International, and numerous Fitness Magazines.
