345± Acre East Texas Caddo Lake Hunting and Fishing Ranch Owned by Attorney Harold Nix to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Nix Lower Bayou, 601 FM 134, Jefferson, TX Improved wildlife habitats, acres of flood-controlled duck sloughs, and miles of private trails 345-acre sportsman’s paradise with premier duck hunting and fishing Abundance of wildlife and access to Caddo Lake and Big Cypress Bayou Variety of terrain including marsh, forest, river, and pasture land

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away in the heart of East Texas, Nix Lower Bayou, a 345± acre premier duck hunting and fishing retreat, is a blank slate comprising a bounty of nature near Caddo Lake. Owned by Harold Nix, one of the most prominent attorneys of his generation, the property will auction online via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch Harvey Properties. Previously listed for $2.6 million, the property will sell No Reserve November 9–12th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Over the years, a great deal of preparation and care has gone into transforming this historic riverfront site into prime hunting and fishing ranch land. From the development of flood-controlled duck sloughs to growing the right food sources for waterfowl and other wildlife, not to mention ideal proximity to Caddo Lake, this property truly is a sportsman’s paradise,” stated Nix. “Having been born and raised, and called the area home for most of my life, I am proud to have owned this property. With my wife and I building a new home nearby the time has come for someone else to carry on the tradition.”

With water frontage on the banks of Big Cypress Bayou, the property, located at 601 FM 134, encompasses both commercial and recreational possibilities. Be it an amenity-rich hunting lodge, an off-the-grid family compound, or a corporate retreat, Nix Lower Bayou is poised with potential for hunters, outdoorsmen, and adventurers alike, with more than 70 species of fish, white-tailed deer, bobcats, foxes, and coyotes roaming the riverbanks, while the marshland creates a quintessential environment for premier waterfowl hunting. Complete with enhancements made especially for outdoor enthusiasts, including improved wildlife habitats, acres of flood-controlled duck sloughs, and miles of private trails, Nix Lower Bayou is in close proximity to Caddo Lake, the only natural lake in the State of Texas and reached by a short boat ride.

Additional features include marsh, forest, river, and pasture land; private trail systems; a National Historic Register Civil War era magazine on the property; and several outbuildings, including hunting pavilions and duck blinds—all just 30 miles from historic Jefferson, Texas or Shreveport, Louisiana, and 2.5 hours from Dallas.

West of the Texas-Louisiana border on the largest cypress forest in the country, nearby Caddo Lake and its namesake state park are outdoor playgrounds for fishing, camping, and boating. Surrounded by wetlands, tall pines, majestic oaks, and wildlife, the Piney Woods of the Cypress Bayou is an activity ground for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Shreveport, known for its Red River District, is just a short drive away, where you can indulge at the riverboat casinos, feast on Cajun food, and sample the nightlife—or, celebrate Upriver Mardi Gras in Jefferson.

“I am excited to work yet again with Concierge Auctions,” said Pilgrim. “Their platform and team are laser-focused and dedicated to their craft. I have complete confidence that there is no faster or better way to market a one-of-a-kind property such as this with this much potential to property connoisseur the world over. With nearly 350 acres of ready-to-hunt, prime land, the property is ideally secluded and surrounded by nature, while still being within driving distance to Dallas, Houston, and Little Rock.”

Nix Lower Bayou is available for showings daily by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

