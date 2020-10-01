Four-way stop installation planned in Spring Valley at Hwy 63-16 intersection (Sept. 30, 2020)

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — Motorists using the intersection of Hwys 63 and 16 in Spring Valley will soon encounter a new four-way stop, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The signs being installed will include flashing LED lights around the signs, which will be placed in each direction. The intersection includes Hwy 63/16 to the west, Fillmore County Road 1 to the north, Hwy 16 to the east and Hwy 63 to the south.

Beginning Sept. 30, changeable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming changes to the intersection signs and pavement markings, which are expected to be installed the week of Oct. 12.

The installation in October is considered an interim safety change until MnDOT determines an appropriate long-term approach to this intersection.

Each road will have a 48-inch flashing LED stop sign requiring everyone at the intersection to stop before proceeding through the intersection. A “stop ahead” warning sign will be installed in advance of the new stop sign on all four roads that approach the intersection to provide additional warning. Pavement markings will be revised to include new stop bars and "Stop Ahead" messages in conjunction with the warning signs.

MnDOT implemented the changes after studying the crash history of the intersection. The engineering study found that the amount and type of crashes (right-angle) met the criteria to implement an all-way stop. Among the crash reports reviewed, several crashes involved the driver mistakenly assuming the other driver was required to stop. MnDOT says this change should improve safety because it will provide a consistent expectation for all drivers to stop.

Crews are following guidance from state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

