Snowplow operator training near Two Harbors (Oct. 1, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists can plan to see multiple snowplows out the next couple weeks near Two Harbors, but no, snow isn’t here yet.

Each year MnDOT snowplow operators train for the upcoming winter season at Camp Ripley. This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, MnDOT districts are responsible for conducting their own training. District 1 plow operators will be training Oct. 6-16 near Two Harbors. Snowplows will be out on Highway 61 and Scenic Drive but not downtown Two Harbors.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

