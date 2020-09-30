2020-09-30 11:07:38.823 First Try On New Scratchers Ticket Leads to $100,000 Prize in Poplar Bluff

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chad Berry stopped at Munch N’ Pump Green Forest Grocery, 2605 Township Line Road in Poplar Bluff, to pick up a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket and get some gas. Looking over the available tickets, “Ride to Riche$” happened to catch the Poplar Bluff man’s eye.

“I noticed it was a new ticket, so I decided I was going to buy that one,” he said. Berry took the ticket out to his vehicle and began scratching it. He realized he had won after scratching the first number, but he was initially mistaken about the amount.

“When I scratched the first one, I actually thought it just said ‘$5,’ because I hadn’t scratched the whole thing,” he explained. “Then I scratched the second one and I saw ‘$10,000.’”

He then scratched the entire ticket, which revealed prizes that added up to $100,000 – the top prize available in the game.

“Ride to Riche$” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $7.3 million in unclaimed prizes. Players can also enter the ticket into the “Ride to Riche$” second-chance promotion through Jan. 19, 2021, for a chance to win one of four vehicles, plus cash.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. For more information, visit MOLottery.com.

