2020-10-01 09:36:37.68 Fulton Woman Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-10-01 09:36:37.68

Marie Luecke of Fulton spelled her way to a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Cash” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at MFA Petroleum, 2441 Pioneer Road, in Boonville.

Luecke claimed one of eight $50,000 top prizes offered on the “Crossword Cash” Scratchers ticket, which was released on May 26. More than $4.9 million remain in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more $50,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

Last fiscal year, players in Cooper County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $2.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $281,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $481,000 from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.