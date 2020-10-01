Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,440 in the last 365 days.

2020-10-01 09:36:37.68 Fulton Woman Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-10-01 09:36:37.68

Story Photo

Marie Luecke of Fulton spelled her way to a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Cash” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at MFA Petroleum, 2441 Pioneer Road, in Boonville.

Luecke claimed one of eight $50,000 top prizes offered on the “Crossword Cash” Scratchers ticket, which was released on May 26.  More than $4.9 million remain in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more $50,000 top prizes. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

Last fiscal year, players in Cooper County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $2.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $281,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $481,000 from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-10-01 09:36:37.68 Fulton Woman Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.