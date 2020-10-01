Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County closed starting Oct. 12 for maintenance

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Clinton

HIGHWAY:                                    US-127

CLOSEST CITIES:                  DeWitt Laingsburg

START DATE:           5 a.m.   Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will conduct maintenance on the ramps from US-127 to Round Lake Road in Clinton County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures of the exit and entrance ramps at Round Lake Road. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County closed starting Oct. 12 for maintenance

