US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County closed starting Oct. 12 for maintenance

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075

COUNTY: Clinton

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITIES: DeWitt Laingsburg

START DATE: 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will conduct maintenance on the ramps from US-127 to Round Lake Road in Clinton County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures of the exit and entrance ramps at Round Lake Road. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.