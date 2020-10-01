US-127 ramps to Round Lake Road in Clinton County closed starting Oct. 12 for maintenance
COUNTY: Clinton
HIGHWAY: US-127
CLOSEST CITIES: DeWitt Laingsburg
START DATE: 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will conduct maintenance on the ramps from US-127 to Round Lake Road in Clinton County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require intermittent closures of the exit and entrance ramps at Round Lake Road. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.