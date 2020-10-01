RMSI Inmate Death

NASHVILLE – Death row inmate Marlon Kiser has passed away of apparent natural causes. Kiser, 50, was pronounced deceased at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 11:57 pm Wednesday, September 30. He was sentenced to death in 2003 for First Degree Murder in Hamilton County.

The exact cause of his death is pending official determination by the medical examiner. There have been no COVID-19 cases in Kiser’s assigned housing unit.