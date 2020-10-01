What Do an Award-Winning API, $38,000+ and Healthcare Have in Common? They're All Part of Sikka's First Public Hackathon

The more brainpower, the better when it comes to modernizing healthcare systems. Sikka has been awarded Best in Health APIs twice by API World, in 2017 and 2019.

Where else can you find the best API to build incredible applications for dental, veterinary and more...and potentially win cash, prizes and promotion?

We’ve run very successful internal hackathons over the years, so we thought, why not share the wealth? The current crisis has only underscored the value and urgency of optimized healthcare software.” — CEO Vijay Sikka