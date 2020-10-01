Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
What Do an Award-Winning API, $38,000+ and Healthcare Have in Common? They're All Part of Sikka's First Public Hackathon

Logo for Sikka's 2020 API Hackathon

The more brainpower, the better when it comes to modernizing healthcare systems.

Award logo for Sikka's 2019 Best in Health APIs Award from API World

Sikka has been awarded Best in Health APIs twice by API World, in 2017 and 2019.

Where else can you find the best API to build incredible applications for dental, veterinary and more...and potentially win cash, prizes and promotion?

We’ve run very successful internal hackathons over the years, so we thought, why not share the wealth? The current crisis has only underscored the value and urgency of optimized healthcare software.”
— CEO Vijay Sikka
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikka, the preeminent API provider to the retail healthcare industry, is today launching its inaugural public Hackathon, with app submissions to be built using Sikka’s award-winning developer API (Best in Health, 2017 and 2019, API World). Entries can be tailored to the dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontic or oral surgery sectors, or any combination thereof, and may be browser-based or mobile.

The Hackathon begins at 5:00 PM PST on Friday, November 6 and runs 48 hours. All entries, which can be individual or teams of up to four, are due by October 22. The panel of judges includes David Allen, Global Lead Application Innovation at Google. Winners will be announced on November 19.

“We’ve run very successful internal hackathons over the years,” said CEO Vijay Sikka, “so we thought, why not share the wealth? The current crisis has only underscored the value and urgency of optimized healthcare software. We want to be part of the solution by democratizing access to antiquated practice management systems through our single API...and by rewarding creative problem-solvers among the developer, entrepreneur and enthusiast communities with cash, prizes and promotion!”

Non-physician retail healthcare already represents a $300 billion-a-year industry in the United States, and with the accelerating rise of “pet parents,” greater numbers of health insurance plans covering chiropractic care and many other factors including COVID-19, it is poised to grow even faster.

So, if you like the sound of improving human and animal quality of life, getting access to this huge market and $38,000+ in cash and prizes – up to $21,000 for first place, $10,500 for second and $7,000 for third – then sign up today at https://api.sikkasoft.com/portal/Home.htm?signup/6. Good luck – all of us at Sikka look forward to seeing what you come up with!

