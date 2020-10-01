Derby Barracks/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A503819

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 0900 hours

LOCATION (specific) Maplefields, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Assault & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

Victims: George Leland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/29/20, at approximately 0900 hours, George Leland reported having been assaulted by an unknown male subject while at the Maplefields in Orleans, VT. The unknown male pushed Leland, punched him causing injury to his face and broke Leland's motorcycle helmet. Anyone who witnessed this incident or can identify the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881