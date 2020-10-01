Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,432 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

INCIDENT:

 

 

CASE #: 20A503819

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 0900 hours

 

 

LOCATION (specific) Maplefields, Orleans, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Assault & Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

Victims: George Leland

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 9/29/20, at approximately 0900 hours, George Leland reported having been assaulted by an unknown male subject while at the Maplefields in Orleans, VT. The unknown male pushed Leland, punched him causing injury to his face and broke Leland's motorcycle helmet. Anyone who witnessed this incident or can identify the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.