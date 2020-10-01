Derby Barracks/ Request for Information
STATE OF
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A503819
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 0900 hours
LOCATION (specific) Maplefields, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Assault & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
Victims: George Leland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/29/20, at approximately 0900 hours, George Leland reported having been assaulted by an unknown male subject while at the Maplefields in Orleans, VT. The unknown male pushed Leland, punched him causing injury to his face and broke Leland's motorcycle helmet. Anyone who witnessed this incident or can identify the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881