Homeowner Rights Under the CARES Act - Foreclosure Prevention

If you are a homeowner and unable to fully pay your mortgage at this time, parts of the CARES Act may allow you to request a delay in payments (a forbearance). This applies to any loan covered by VA, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, USDA or FHA. Since this loan servicing decision is made by your lender, you may be eligible and not know it.

You need to look up your address on both websites, as they operated independently.

To know if Freddie Mac owns your loan, you can search here: https://ww3.freddiemac.com/loanlookup/

To know if Fannie Mae services your loan, you can search here: https://www.knowyouroptions.com/loanlookup

If you have a VA, USDA or FHA serviced loan, this was made clear at closing, as you had to opt in to that loan servicing option. You can contact those lenders directly.