Attorney General Schmitt, State AGs Send Letter to Senate in Support of President Trump’s Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today joined a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the United States Senate, urging the body to immediately hold a hearing and vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

In the letter, the AGs write that the Senate will need little time to conclude that Judge Barrett will make an excellent Associate Justice due to her “unwavering commitment to a judicial philosophy that prioritizes restraint, humility, and respect for the rule of law.”

A copy of the letter may be found here https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/ag_letter_in_support_of_scotus_nominee-acb.pdf?sfvrsn=fcf68943_2.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an incredible jurist and a legal trailblazer who understands and respects the law and our founding principles. Judge Barrett, whose experience speaks for itself, would make a spectacular justice, and I urge the Senate to promptly confirm her to the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

The coalition of attorneys general declare that Judge Barrett’s exemplary record makes it clear that she has the experience, qualifications, and judicial philosophy required to be an outstanding Associate Justice.

They note that Judge Barrett graduated at the top of her Notre Dame Law School class, clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and has served with distinction on the 7thCircuit Court of Appeals since 2017. They also recognize that Judge Barrett is widely considered an expert on constitutional law and a prolific scholar. Additionally, they identify how history and precedent show that the Senate has ample time to review and consider Judge Barrett’s qualifications before voting to confirm her this term.

In the letter, the attorneys general state that, in addition to Judge Barrett’s qualifications, her commitment to defending the rule of law makes her exceptionally fit to serve on the Supreme Court. As attorneys general whose duty it is to protect the principles of federalism, they know that Amy Coney Barrett is the right choice because of her stated views of the law and opinions from the bench clearly show she will safeguard the Constitution. Therefore, the attorneys general conclude, the Senate must immediately fulfill its constitutional duty and promptly confirm Judge Barrett.

The letter was led by the Attorney General of Louisiana, where Judge Barrett was born and raised, and joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

