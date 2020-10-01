Suspects Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First and Second Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Second District.

First District:

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 5:54 pm, in the 1000 block of 4th Street, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim, while in his vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and brandished a gun. The victim exited the vehicle. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene on foot. CCN: 20-137-647

Second District:

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at approximately 3:37 pm, in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest, the suspects approached the victim, while in her vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and brandished a gun demanding the victim’s property. The victim complied and gave the suspects her wallet. Additionally, the victim exited the vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later recovered. CCN: 20-137-567

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: