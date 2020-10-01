In the September 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Data Highlight: Offenders Released from Iowa Prisons

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Two new summaries regarding use of federal funds received by the State of Iowa through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and related federal legislation are now available. These summaries were built using APIs provided by the State Data Portal to ensure the data is always current, and facilitates printing the information. Check them out by using links below:

The Iowa Department of Corrections publishes information on offenders released from Iowa prisons beginning in FY 2009. It includes the fiscal year of when an offender is released from prison, their age groups, sex, race - ethnicity, closure type, convicting offense with description and the number of months served.

View Dataset

You have a number of live and on demand training courses available to you at learn.socrata.com. However, before you can access them, you will need to create an account. To sign up for an account, you will need to:

Go to learn.socrata.com. Click the "Sign Up" link. Enter the access code. State employees should contact Scott Vander Hart at scott.vanderhart@iowa.gov for the code. Complete the rest of the form by entering your first and last name, your email, your organization, your title, your phone and password. Click the "Sign Up" button.

Once you have created your account and have logged in, you will have unlimited access to the available training.

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 292 Geospatial Datasets 159 External References 157 Documents 259 Filtered Views 324 Charts 162 Maps 58 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 17 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,592

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 137 Active Users: 94 (68.6% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

