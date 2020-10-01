September 2020 Data Snapshot
In the September 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Two New CARES Act Summaries Available
- Data Highlight: Offenders Released from Iowa Prisons
- Get Trained
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Two New CARES Act Summaries Available
Two new summaries regarding use of federal funds received by the State of Iowa through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and related federal legislation are now available. These summaries were built using APIs provided by the State Data Portal to ensure the data is always current, and facilitates printing the information. Check them out by using links below:
Data Highlight: Offenders Released from Iowa Prisons
The Iowa Department of Corrections publishes information on offenders released from Iowa prisons beginning in FY 2009. It includes the fiscal year of when an offender is released from prison, their age groups, sex, race - ethnicity, closure type, convicting offense with description and the number of months served.
Get Trained
You have a number of live and on demand training courses available to you at learn.socrata.com. However, before you can access them, you will need to create an account. To sign up for an account, you will need to:
- Go to learn.socrata.com.
- Click the "Sign Up" link.
- Enter the access code. State employees should contact Scott Vander Hart at scott.vanderhart@iowa.gov for the code.
- Complete the rest of the form by entering your first and last name, your email, your organization, your title, your phone and password.
- Click the "Sign Up" button.
Once you have created your account and have logged in, you will have unlimited access to the available training.
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|292
|Geospatial Datasets
|159
|External References
|157
|Documents
|259
|Filtered Views
|324
|Charts
|162
|Maps
|58
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|17
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,592
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 137 Active Users: 94 (68.6% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
How do you like this Month's Snapshot?
Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.
Follow Us on Twitter
We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.