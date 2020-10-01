Stream Bank Restoration Project to Start Tuesday in Mifflin County

​Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a stream bank restoration project is set to begin Tuesday, October 6, on Route 103 in Granville Township, Mifflin County. Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The work zone is located approximately one mile south of Juniata Terrace and continues for roughly half a mile. Temporary traffic signals were placed earlier today in preparation for closing the southbound lane heading toward Newton Hamilton on Tuesday. Those signals were set to flash mode and will become fully operational Tuesday and begin enforcing an alternating traffic pattern that will see cars take turns passing through the work zone via the open lane.

Overall work involves excavation of the southbound lane, installation of erosion and sedimentation controls, backfilling, paving, installation of guiderail and miscellaneous construction. All work will be completed by PennDOT Mifflin County Maintenance. PennDOT anticipates completing the work and reopening the southbound lane to traffic in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

