Federal Reserve Board extends temporary actions aimed at increasing the availability of intraday credit extended by Federal Reserve Banks

October 01, 2020

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday extended to March 31, 2021, temporary actions aimed at increasing the availability of intraday credit extended by Federal Reserve Banks on both a collateralized and uncollateralized basis. These temporary actions: (1) suspend uncollateralized intraday credit limits (net debit caps) and waive overdraft fees for institutions that are eligible for the primary credit program; (2) permit a streamlined procedure for secondary credit institutions to request collateralized intraday credit (max caps); and (3) suspend two collections of information that are used to calculate net debit caps.

These temporary actions, which were announced on April 23, 2020, and originally set to expire on September 30, 2020, are consistent with the series of actions the Board has announced to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and to mitigate the disruptions from COVID-19. In particular, the temporary actions reinforce the Board's efforts to encourage regular use of intraday credit by healthy financial institutions.

The Board's Federal Register notice attached.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

