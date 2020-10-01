Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 20-26)

SALT LAKE CITY (October 1, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,458 for the week of September 20-26, 2020 with a total of $14,788,449 of benefits paid. There were 44,306 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 20-26

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

09/20  to 09/26

2,469

683

1,306

Week Prior

(09/13 to 09/19)

2,552

-3.3%

734

-6.9%

1,191

9.711%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 20-26

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

09/20  to 09/26

30,629

4,400

9,277

Week Prior

(09/13 to 09/19)

33,795

-9.4%

4,854

-9.4%

9,190

.9%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to September 26, 2020

Current Week 

(09/20 - 09/26)

Previous Week 

(09/13 - 09/19)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,458

4,477

1,131

241,753

47,604

20,341

Continued Claims

44,306

47,839

8,856

$509,072,094

$57,163,661

$37,872,216

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$847,328,467

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired September 5, 2020)

$71,750,100

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 19, 2020 was 11,270. A total of 1,615 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“We continue to see economic recovery as evidenced by the now twenty-one consecutive weeks of reduced ongoing claims for unemployment benefits in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.  “It is clear this pandemic continues to be disruptive, but Utah’s diverse economy does offer employment opportunities to those actively looking for them.”   

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

