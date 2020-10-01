- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 20-26)

SALT LAKE CITY (October 1, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,458 for the week of September 20-26, 2020 with a total of $14,788,449 of benefits paid. There were 44,306 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 20-26 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 09/20 to 09/26 2,469 683 1,306 Week Prior (09/13 to 09/19) 2,552 -3.3% 734 -6.9% 1,191 9.711% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 20-26 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 09/20 to 09/26 30,629 4,400 9,277 Week Prior (09/13 to 09/19) 33,795 -9.4% 4,854 -9.4% 9,190 .9% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to September 26, 2020 Current Week (09/20 - 09/26) Previous Week (09/13 - 09/19) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,458 4,477 1,131 241,753 47,604 20,341 Continued Claims 44,306 47,839 8,856 $509,072,094 $57,163,661 $37,872,216 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $847,328,467 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired September 5, 2020) $71,750,100

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 19, 2020 was 11,270. A total of 1,615 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see economic recovery as evidenced by the now twenty-one consecutive weeks of reduced ongoing claims for unemployment benefits in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is clear this pandemic continues to be disruptive, but Utah’s diverse economy does offer employment opportunities to those actively looking for them.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

