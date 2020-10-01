Introducing the CineEye 2

CineEye 2

First, we turned any mobile device into a wireless, HD field monitor in seconds. Now, we made it even more powerful.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Accsoon CineEye 2 takes the well-known CineEye and expands the creative potential for you and your crew. The CineEye 2 is a wireless video transmission system that allows a 1080p video and audio signal to travel from your camera to up to four mobile devices. This means that videographers, crewmembers and clients can each use their existing mobile devices to monitor the framing and exposure of what's being shot. Any phone or tablet can become a mobile field monitor.You Already Have the MonitorBy transmitting a wi-fi signal directly to iOS or Android devices, the CineEye 2 allows clients and the crew to use the devices that they already have – their phones or tablets. By combining modern high-resolution smart device screens with the strong signal of the CineEye 2, the videographer can turn these devices into professional camera monitors. The camera operator, director, client, or other members of the crew can see and hear what the camera is capturing in real-time from up to 100 meters away. You also no longer need to sacrifice the ability to use a wired monitor; with HDMI loop-out you can now daisy-chain additional monitors off of the CineEye 2.Low Latency, High Quality SignalWith extremely low latency, the CineEye 2 has nearly undetectable lag while maintaining a high-quality image via its strong wireless signal. The CineEye 2 is also highly resistant to outside interference, and automatically modifies and selects channels that have the least resistance. The transmitter also alters the bitrate and video quality of the outgoing signal in order to maximize connection and framerate to make sure you are always able to monitor what is happening.Unlimited Battery LifeThe CineEye 2 lets you take control of your power situation. By transitioning to a battery cradle, you can now supply the CineEye 2 with power from any Sony-style NP battery. Keep extra batteries on-hand to allow all day shooting or plug the CineEye 2 into ground power via the built in DC input. By allowing the user to use their own power source, the CineEye 2 can run however long the shoot requires.Professional Features – And Now Professional ControlThe CineEye already boasts features such as focus peaking, zebras, false colors for exposure, and LUT overlay that Accsoon users have come to love. The new CineEye 2 opens up more possibilities by providing complete control over your camera. Walking up and pushing buttons on the camera is overrated. Now with remote camera control you can minimize crew movement and noise while maintaining control from a distance.Small and LightweightThe CineEye 2 only weighs 250g (.5lbs), so mounting the unit on your gimbal setup or camera rig shouldn’t affect your operation or take up much room in your bag.With its high-end features and budget price - the Accsoon CineEye 2 will grow to be an essential part of any videographer’s kit.“The Accsoon CineEye 2 takes one of the most exciting camera accessories to hit the market in the past year and makes it even more powerful. While decreasing size, weight, and expanding battery options – Accsoon increased the CineEye 2's usefulness on set and features a whole new app, easy to use camera control and more. Plus, they brought what was easily the most requested feature, audio monitoring.”- Michael Bogue, Accsoon Brand Manager at Mac GroupPrice and AvailabilityThe Accsoon CineEye 2’s retail price is $249 USD. The transmitters will start shipping on September 15, 2020 and will be available from authorized dealers.For more information on all the new features and capabilities the Accsoon CineEye 2 boasts:For more information, contact Michael Bogue at Michaelb@macgroupus.comAbout AccsoonFounded in 2014, Accsoon Technology Corporation was one of the first companies to apply gyro stabilization technology to high-precision optical products. Over the past few years, Accsoon has shifted their attention towards products that integrate wireless transmission technology as a core part of their function. This hard work has paid off with much recognition from the industry – including awards at the National Association of Broadcasters as well as numerous accolades and praise from the media. By listening to videographers worldwide, Accsoon has ascended to the forefront of the wireless video transmission industry and is committed to remain there.Learn more at accsoonusa.com About MAC Group33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.Learn more at macgroupus.com

